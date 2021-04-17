Georgia governor gets GOP primary challenge from former Dem

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Georgia lawmaker Vernon Jones says he will run against incumbent Georgia governor Brian Kemp in the Republican primary.

Jones shot to prominence by endorsing Trump as a Democrat last year. Then he said he "left the plantation" by switching parties.

He promoted Trump's “Stop the Steal” campaign to reverse his reelection loss. The former Georgia state lawmaker and county executive announced his challenge as Kemp faces another key test.

Georgia Republicans are holding county conventions where Trump loyalists are pushing motions to censure the governor for failing to reverse votes that enabled President Joe Biden to win Georgia.