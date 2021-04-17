Watch
Georgia governor gets GOP primary challenge from former Dem

Mike Stewart/AP
FILE-In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump supporters cheer as Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones speaks, at the capital, in Atlanta. Jones is scheduled to announce a challenge for the 2022 Georgia Republican gubernatorial nomination, arguing incumbent Brian Kemp hasn't done enough to support President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
ATLANTA (AP) — Former Georgia lawmaker Vernon Jones says he will run against incumbent Georgia governor Brian Kemp in the Republican primary.

Jones shot to prominence by endorsing Trump as a Democrat last year. Then he said he "left the plantation" by switching parties.

He promoted Trump's “Stop the Steal” campaign to reverse his reelection loss. The former Georgia state lawmaker and county executive announced his challenge as Kemp faces another key test.

Georgia Republicans are holding county conventions where Trump loyalists are pushing motions to censure the governor for failing to reverse votes that enabled President Joe Biden to win Georgia.

