Georgia governor aims to loosen rules for carrying handguns

Alyssa Pointer/AP
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at the Capitol building in Atlanta, Monday, April 27, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Governor Brian Kemp
Posted at 9:45 AM, Jan 05, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will push for a new state law that would loosen the state's handgun requirements.

Kemp is scheduled to visit a gun shop outside Atlanta on Wednesday to announce his support for legislation that would do away with the need for a license to carry a handgun in public. The move comes as he faces a primary challenge from fellow Republican David Perdue in this year’s governor’s race.

More than 20 other states allow concealed weapons in public without a permit. Opponents have said such laws escalate the danger to law enforcement and the public.

