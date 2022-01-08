Watch
Georgia gov proposes $5,000 raise for state agency employees

Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE-Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Marietta, Ga. Kemp’s office said on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 that the Republican governor will support a proposed law to make Juneteenth a 13th paid holiday for Georgia state workers, commemorating the end of slavery. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Posted at 9:08 PM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 21:08:16-05

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday announced a proposal to give a $5,000 annual pay raise to state agency employees as lawmakers survey what’s likely to be a prosperous state revenue picture.

State revenues through November were running more than $1 billion ahead of budget. Gov. Brian Kemp wants lawmakers to boost teacher pay by another $2,000, completing his promise to give teachers a $5,000 raise over four years, costing about $461 million. Fully funding the state's K-12 funding formula would cost another $383 million.

A tax cut is likely to focus on reducing the state income tax. Lawmakers may also be called on to decide how to spend a $2.2 billion surplus from last year.

