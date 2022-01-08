Georgia gov proposes $5,000 raise for state agency employees

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday announced a proposal to give a $5,000 annual pay raise to state agency employees as lawmakers survey what’s likely to be a prosperous state revenue picture.

State revenues through November were running more than $1 billion ahead of budget. Gov. Brian Kemp wants lawmakers to boost teacher pay by another $2,000, completing his promise to give teachers a $5,000 raise over four years, costing about $461 million. Fully funding the state's K-12 funding formula would cost another $383 million.

A tax cut is likely to focus on reducing the state income tax. Lawmakers may also be called on to decide how to spend a $2.2 billion surplus from last year.