Watch
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Georgia Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency

In response to severe storms from Tuesday
Severe Weather Georgia
Lewis M. Levine/AP
The Bryan County Courthouse was damaged and trees broken in half, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, after a storm passed through the city of Pembroke, Ga., 30 miles from Savannah, Ga. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine)
Severe Weather Georgia
Posted at 4:26 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 16:26:18-04

ATLANTA (WTXL) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Wednesday declared a state of emergency by signing executive order for the state following storms that impacted the state Tuesday.

Several counties across Georgia, including in the southwestern portion of the state, were believed to have been impacted by tornadoes.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that one person died and another person was injured in Bryan County due to the line of storms that swept across state.

The state of emergency is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on April 15.

State of Emergency Georgia April 6, 2022 by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming