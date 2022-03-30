Georgia fines Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield $5 million

ATLANTA (WTXL) — The state of Georgia announced a fine against a medical insurance company.

According to a news release Tuesday from the Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia was fined $5 million because of violations of state laws, agency rules and regulations by an insurance carrier.

The state notes Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia was accused of improper claims settlement practices, violations of the Prompt Pay Act, failure to replay to consumer complaints in a timely manner, inaccurate provide directories and significant delays in loading provider contracts.

Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said the fine is the largest ever assessed by his office against a medical insurance provider.

King added that additional sanctions are possible if Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia does not meet certain requirements.

The state notes Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia must develop a new plan for processing provider complaints, play claims within acceptable timeframes established under state law and load provider contracts in a timely manner.