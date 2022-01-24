Georgia ethics panel says it will pursue ex-insurance commissioner

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ethics officials say they will continue to pursue allegations of wrongdoing against former state Insurance Commissioner John Oxendine.

The state ethics commission voted Monday to reject part of a judge's ruling that found the state had waited too long to take action.

Oxendine is accused of illegally using campaign funds from his failed 2010 gubernatorial campaign to buy a house and lease cars.

The commission accepted Judge Ronit Walker's ruling that it can’t pursue Oxendine for accepting $120,000 in bundled contributions.

Walker found state law only covers penalties for donors, not recipients.