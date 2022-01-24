Watch
Georgia ethics panel says it will pursue ex-insurance commissioner

Investigation dates back to 2010
John Bazemore/AP
Republican gubernatorial candidate John Oxendine, speaks with a voter in Woodstock, Ga., Saturday, July 17, 2010. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Oxendine
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 17:43:28-05

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia ethics officials say they will continue to pursue allegations of wrongdoing against former state Insurance Commissioner John Oxendine.

The state ethics commission voted Monday to reject part of a judge's ruling that found the state had waited too long to take action.

Oxendine is accused of illegally using campaign funds from his failed 2010 gubernatorial campaign to buy a house and lease cars.

The commission accepted Judge Ronit Walker's ruling that it can’t pursue Oxendine for accepting $120,000 in bundled contributions.

Walker found state law only covers penalties for donors, not recipients.

