Georgia Cotton Commission donates 12K socks to homeless shelters across state

(WTXL) — The Georgia Cotton Commission announced Wednesday that they recently donated 12,000 pairs of socks to various homeless shelters across the state on behalf of Georgia's 3,500 cotton farming families.

The Thomasville Community Outreach Training Center and the Lowndes Associated Ministries to People in Valdosta were two of the 12 total shelters that were included in the donations.

Georgia Cotton Commission Chairman Bart Davis, a cotton farmer from Colquitt County, said, “As a cotton producer, it gives me great pleasure and pride to be able to give back to our state in such a meaningful and positive way. Now, more than ever, we need to help others. The donation of cotton socks to these shelters across the state supports people who truly need a little extra at this time of year.”

The Commission encourages anyone who feels led to give this holiday season to contact a local homeless shelter in your area.