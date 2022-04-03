Georgia congressmen oppose proposal to close Guard center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are criticizing President Joe Biden's proposal to close an Air National Guard training center in Savannah.

Biden's 2023 proposed budget calls for shutting down the Combat Readiness Training Center, which conducts training missions for both reservist and active-duty fighter pilots.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock pledged to fight to keep the training center open, saying its closure would mean a loss of roughly 100 jobs.

Warnock and Republican U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, whose district includes Savannah, both said it's the wrong time to be undermining U.S. military readiness when Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made the world less secure.