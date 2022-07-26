DOUGLAS, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday they are searching for man in connection with a death.

According to the GBI’s Facebook page, law enforcement officials are searching for Rodarious “Rod” Swanson, a 24-year-old male.

The GBI says Swanson is wanted in connection with the death of Savion McRae on Highway 221 North in Lakeland on June 18.

The GBI says anyone with information related to the case to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s office in Douglas at 912-389-4103.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.