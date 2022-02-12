Georgia bill would expand Medicaid coverage for new moms

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia bill aimed at reducing the state’s high death rate for new mothers is advancing.

The state Senate this week unanimously approved legislation that would extend Medicaid coverage for low-income moms in Georgia from six months to a year after they give birth.

The bill is now before the state House of Representatives. Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposed budget for next year sets aside a little more than $28 million for the expansion.

Georgia has among the highest maternal mortality rates in the country, and Black women are disproportionately affected.

Georgia lawmakers had previously extended Medicaid coverage for moms from two months to six months after birth.