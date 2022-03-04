Watch
Georgia bill to protect farmers from nuisance suits advances

Posted at 8:15 AM, Mar 04, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia House has approved a bill that could give farmers in the state greater protection from lawsuits by neighbors over smells, noises or other nuisances.

HB 1150 would prohibit a farm from being deemed a nuisance if it has operated for a year or longer. The House passed it Thursday by a vote of 102-62. It now goes to the state Senate for consideration.

Supporters say they want to ensure family farms remain viable and don’t get driven out of business by neighbors who don’t like their practices. Opponents say existing law protects farmers from nuisance suits.

