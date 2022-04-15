Georgia bald eagles stricken by bird flu as it spreads in US

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — A flu infecting birds nationwide is being blamed for the deaths of three bald eagles in Georgia. Researchers at the University of Georgia say they confirmed the avian flu in the eagles Thursday.

Officials say it marks the first time the virus has been confirmed in the species in Georgia. Nationwide, federal officials have confirmed more than 660 cases of the avian flu in wild birds this year, including 11 cases in Georgia.

The virus is considered to be a low risk to humans, and there have been no human cases reported in the U.S.