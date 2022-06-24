Georgia's Attorney General Chris Carr filed a notice in the 11th Circuit Friday regarding Georgia's Heartbeat Bill after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

This notice is requesting that the "11th Circuit reverse the District Court's decision and allow Georgia's Heartbeat Law to take effect."

“I believe in the dignity, value and worth of every human being, both born and unborn. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs is constitutionally correct and rightfully returns the issue of abortion to the states and to the people – where it belongs," Carr said.

In 2019, Georgia lawmakers passed a law by one vote that would ban most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, when fetal cardiac activity can be detected.

The measure is unlike other “heartbeat” bills in that it also contains language designating a fetus as a person for certain state-law purposes such as income tax deductions and child support.

The measure is on hold right now before the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals awaiting a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in the Mississippi case.

