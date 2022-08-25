Georgia allocates $100 million to law enforcement, public safety agencies

ATLANTA (WTXL) — Public safety and law enforcement agencies in the state of Georgia are eligible to receive grant funding from the state.

According to a news release from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, law enforcement and public safety entities in the state can apply for funding to combat public safety concerns and rise of violent crimes because of the COVID-10 pandemic.

The grant funding is via the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and the Georgia State Fiscal Recovery Fund.

Each recipient may receive up to $1.5 million per award. The state will begin accepting applications Thursday, Sept. 1 at the governor's office of planning and budget website.