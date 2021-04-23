Georgia AG quits chair of prosecutors' group in riot fallout

Watch
John Amis/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr speaksduring the opening day of the year for the general session of the state legislature in Atlanta. Vaping giant Juul Labs has donated thousands of dollars to court state attorneys general. But the lobbying strategy may be backfiring. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s attorney general has resigned as chairman of the national Republican Attorneys General Association.

Chris Carr says he has a “fundamental difference of opinion” with some other members of the group. That split dates back to a robocall the group sent encouraging the crowd that breached the Capitol on Jan. 6

Carr said in his resignation letter that he tried to restore the group's reputation. But now the board has made Peter Bisbee the executive director. Bisbee was responsible for the much-criticized robocall.

Rebecca Galanti of the Georgia Democrats says Carr's resignation now doesn't change the fact that his group contributed to a deadly riot.

