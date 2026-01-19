GBI investigating double murder in Pelham

The GBI is investigating a double murder in Pelham, Georgia, after two men were found shot to death Sunday afternoon.

Desmond Daniels from Baconton and Tobias McIntyre from Camilla were discovered in two locations, but close to each other, just before 2 pm.

Investigators believe the men were originally together in a vehicle when the shooting happened.

One victim was found outside the car, the other inside.

The crime scenes were located on Castleberry Street and Cannon Street in Pelham.

Autopsies will be performed at the GBI crime lab.

Agents are following leads and interviewing witnesses.