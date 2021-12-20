GBI investigating a home invasion in Cario

CARIO, Ga. (WTXL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Cario Police Department in an investigation regarding a home invasion and aggravated assault that occurred early Saturday morning.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, an elderly female, who is noted as the victim, was awakened by the sound of someone breaking into her home.

She confronted the intruders who fired a weapon at her; striking her at least one time.

The homeowner was also armed with a weapon and shot back at the intruders. No evidence from the scene indicates any of the multiple intruders were hit.

GBI noted that seven men have been identified and arrested in connection to the case.

Five of the seven are juveniles and two are adults.

The adults are identified as Dekalin Williams of Baconton and Jeremy Williams of Cario.

All arrested have been charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit murder, armed robbery, cruelty to an elderly person, burglary and home invasion.

The Grady County Sheriff’s Office also assisted GBI and the Cario Police in the investigation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation asks anyone with information on the incident to call the GBI at 229-225-4090 or Cairo Police at 229-378-3096.