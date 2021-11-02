GBI: Donalsonville man arrested in connection to double homicide of elderly couple

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — A Donalsonville man was arrested in connection to a double homicide of an elderly couple in their home on Sunday afternoon, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials said Seminole County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a welfare check in the 3000 block of Tom Mills Road in Donalsonville around 1 p.m. on Sunday when they found that an elderly man, woman and a car were missing.

Deputies on scene found evidence at the scene that indicated a struggle and suspected assault of some kind had taken place there, according to GBI officials.

Further investigation by agents and deputies developed information that led to the discovery of the female victim on the property and the male victim who had been carried from the scene and discarded in the Chattahoochee River.

The male’s body was recovered from the river with assistance from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Jackson County Florida Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.

Jackson County Sheriff's Office Jackson County Sheriff's Office dive team searching for the missing male victim in the Chattahoochee River.

An autopsy for the female will be completed at the GBI Crime Lab this week, and the male’s autopsy will be done in Florida because of his location in the river.

The missing vehicle was located by deputies being driven by Kelly Kennedy of Donalsonville later that Sunday afternoon in the area close to the scene, GBI officials said.

Kennedy was stopped and taken into custody at this time and transported to the Seminole County Jail. Kennedy was formally charged Monday with their deaths along with other criminal charges in Seminole County.

Anyone with information on either case is asked and encouraged to call the GBI at (229) 225-4090 or Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 524-5115.