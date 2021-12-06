Former Senator David Perdue enters 2022 Georgia governor race

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Former U.S. Senator David Perdue announced Monday on his Twitter that he will be entering the 2022 Georgia gubernatorial race.

"I’m running for Governor to make sure Stacey Abrams is NEVER Governor of Georgia," wrote Purdue on Twitter. "We need bold conservatives who will stand up to the woke left, not cave to their radical demands. Join me in this fight to Stop Stacey and Save Georgia.

Purdue was a U.S. Senator for the state of Georgia from 2015 to 2021 before being unseated in 2020 by Jon Ossoff.

