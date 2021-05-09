Watch
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Former Georgia teacher pleads guilty to child porn charge

items.[0].image.alt
Photo: MGN online
handcuffs
handcuffs
Posted at 7:06 PM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 19:06:51-04

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A former middle school teacher who had dozens of images of child pornography on his phone now faces up to 20 years in prison.

Ira New III, 56, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of possession of child pornography, federal prosecutors said in a news release.

New used to teach eighth grade at Malcolm Bridge Middle School in Watkinsville. When GBI agents arrived at his home in September 2019, New allowed agents to look at his phone, where they found child pornography images.

A forensic review of his phone turned up 94 images, including some of girls as young as 12.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project