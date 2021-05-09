Former Georgia teacher pleads guilty to child porn charge

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A former middle school teacher who had dozens of images of child pornography on his phone now faces up to 20 years in prison.

Ira New III, 56, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of possession of child pornography, federal prosecutors said in a news release.

New used to teach eighth grade at Malcolm Bridge Middle School in Watkinsville. When GBI agents arrived at his home in September 2019, New allowed agents to look at his phone, where they found child pornography images.

A forensic review of his phone turned up 94 images, including some of girls as young as 12.