Fired police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks reinstated by Atlanta Civil Service Board

Garrett Rolfe was fired June 13, the day after the shooting.
AP
This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy's restaurant, late Friday, June 12, 2020, in Atlanta. Rolfe has been fired following the fatal shooting of Brooks and a second officer has been placed on administrative duty. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)
Posted at 11:12 AM, May 05, 2021
GEORGIA (WTXL) — Garrett Rolfe, the fired Atlanta Police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks last summer, has been reinstated by the Atlanta Civil Service Board.

The board released its decision Wednesday stating:

"Due to the City’s failure to comply with several provisions of the Code and the information received during witnesses’ testimony, the Board concludes the Appellant was not afforded his right to due process. Therefore, the Board GRANTS the Appeal of Garrett Rolfe and revokes his dismissal as an employee of the APD."

Rolfe sought last month to have his firing reversed in a hearing before the board and still faces murder charges in the killing of Brooks.

The board hears the appeals of firings and other employment actions taken against public city employees, saying "specifically, the Board is not charged with determining if the Appellant’s actions were criminal in nature nor will it make any reference thereto."

The board took specific note of the lack of 10-day notice saying, "In this case, the effective date of the discipline was June 14, 2020, and the (notice of proposed adverse action) and the (notice of final adverse action) were issued to the Appellant’s Union Representative at virtually the same time on June 13, 2020. As such, the City’s actions were not compliant with the ten days prior notice period as required by the Code."

It is unknown if Rolfe's reinstatement means he will be allowed back on regular patrol duty, or resume employment in some other capacity.

