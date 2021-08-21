Watch
FEC complaint filed against Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter

AP
In this image from video, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (House Television via AP)
Posted at 2:29 PM, Aug 21, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — A formal complaint has been filed with the Federal Election Commission against Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter. He is accused of illegal campaign spending.

The Democratic Party of Georgia alleges Carter spent campaign funds for a statewide advertisement but has not yet announced his run for a statewide post - something that is required 15 days after spending more than $5,000 to campaign for another seat.

The complaint centers around an ad aired during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Carter told The Brunswick News he views the complaint as nothing more than political and says the accusations are baseless.

