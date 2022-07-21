FBI notes increase of extortion of teenage males in Georgia

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is sending a warning to parents across Georgia.

They confirm there have been 50 reports of sextortion victims throughout the state so far this year.

More and more of those schemes are going after boys.

It's a trend that could put teenagers across the state in danger.

FBI Atlanta says they're getting reports of adults posing as young girls coercing teenage boys through social media to produce sexual images and videos.

They then extort money from the boys.

The FBI says an adult will contact a minor over an online platform like a game, app, or social media account.

Predators can pose as a young girl to convince boys between 14 and 17 years old, to engage in explicit activity over video.

That video is secretly recorded by the scammer.

Using those recordings, the scammers threatens the victim to pay or have them posted online.

The FBI says that can lead to a serious problem.

Sextortion is a type of online blackmail in which adults coerce kids and teens into sharing explicit photos of themselves. Watch this PSA from the leaders of the #FBI and @MissingKids to learn how to protect the young people in your life from this threat. https://t.co/61NhfFUOZq pic.twitter.com/WhA9daRSyF — FBI (@FBI) June 29, 2022

Be selective about what you share online, especially your personal information and passwords.

Block or ignore messages from strangers.

Encourage children to report suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.