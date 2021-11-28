Watch
Stephen B. Morton/AP
FILE - Travis McMichael listens to attorneys question a pool of prospective jurors during jury selection for the trial of he and his father Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Travis McMichael, the man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery, was convicted of murder Wednesday, Nov. 24. The conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool, File)
EXPLAINER: Trio guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery. What now?
Posted at 10:42 PM, Nov 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-27 22:42:38-05

ATLANTA (AP) — The killing got captured on video and shared around the world. It showed Ahmaud Arbery running toward, then around an idling pickup truck before its driver blasted him at close range with a shotgun.

After 13 days of testimony, a disproportionately white jury in Georgia convicted all three white men of murder charges.

Murder convictions carry a minimum penalty of life in prison. The judge decides whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole.

Even if the possibility of parole is granted, a person convicted of murder must serve 30 years before becoming eligible.

