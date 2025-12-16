Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ESCAPED INMATES WANTED: Colquitt County Sheriff's Office looking for two men who left the jail Tuesday

COLQUITT COUNTY, GA — The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office is looking for escaped inmates, 30-year-old Karon Caldwell and 39-year-old Alan Kennedy. They said they escaped Tuesday morning from the county jail.

CCSO says they don't believe the inmates are in the immediate area of the jail, but do ask the community remain alert.

If you see them, you're asked not to approach them, but call 911 or 229-616-7430.

The sheriff's office says a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the inmates.

COLQUITT INMATE- Alan Kennedy
Alan Kennedy
COLQUITT INMATE--Karon Caldwell
Karon Caldwell

