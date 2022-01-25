David Perdue tests positive for COVID-19 after campaign stop

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate David Perdue has tested positive for COVID-19.

Campaign spokesperson Jenni Sweat says Perdue recorded a positive result on Monday during routine COVID-19 testing.

Sweat says the former U.S. senator is vaccinated and boosted against the respiratory virus. She says Perdue did not have a fever and wasn’t experiencing symptoms as of Monday evening. Perdue had spoken earlier Monday at a luncheon in downtown Atlanta.

Sweat says Perdue will isolate and plans to return to in-person campaigning as soon as possible. Perdue spoke over the internet to Hall County Republicans on Monday evening and Sweat says he plans to campaign virtually while isolating.