Damage assessment begins on overturned cargo ship after fire

Stephen B. Morton/AP
Fire fighters spray water into the cut away mid-section of the cargo vessel Golden Ray, Friday, May 14, 2021, Brunswick, Ga. The Golden Ray had roughly 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks when it capsized off St. Simons Island on Sept. 8, 2019. Crews have used a giant gantry crane to carve the ship into eight giant chunks, then carry each section away by barge. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Posted at 7:46 PM, May 15, 2021
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A salvage team has begun assessing the damage caused by a fire inside the remains of an overturned cargo ship that's being dismantled along the Georgia coast.

The multiagency command overseeing demolition of the Golden Ray said Saturday that the assessment will likely take several days.

The wreckage of the ship caught fire Friday as workers used torches to cut into the hull. Crews extinguished the blaze, which burned for several hours, sending up black smoke. No one was hurt in the fire.

