Company plans $155M pulp factory in Savannah, hiring 117

ATLANTA (AP) — A business turning used cardboard boxes and paper into pulp for export says it plans a $155 million complex near Savannah, hiring at least 117 people.

Celadon Development Corp. said Friday that it has already opened a processing facility in coastal Georgia and plans to build a factory that will produce 450,000 tons per year of pulp. The company also says its North American headquarters will be in Savannah.

Celadon CEO Tim Zosel says the company will break ground next year and complete the pulp line by 2023. A second line could follow if there's enough demand. Zosel says Celadon has signed agreements to sell pulp to overseas paper makers.