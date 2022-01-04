Colquitt Regional Medical Center to stop performing rapid COVID-19 tests

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Colquitt Regional Medical Center announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that they will no longer perform rapid COVID-19 tests, effective immediately.

The hospital said the move comes as they are experiencing a very low supply of tests and are working with the state to acquire more testing kits. They added that they are reserving their remaining rapid tests for their inpatients and surgical patients.

"We need your help in managing this surge of patients," wrote CRMC on Facebook. "Thank you for your cooperation and understanding of the incredible strain that our healthcare workers are under at this time."

If you are experiencing COVID symptoms, please utilize one of the Department of Public Health testing sites.

There are two DPH sites in Colquitt County, free tests are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday in the old High School parking lot across from Walmart. Tests are also available at the Colquitt County Health Department on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.