Claims fall far short of $10M Georgia special education fund

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia parents of special education students are on track to claim far less than the $10.1 million Gov. Brian Kemp set aside to cover unusual expenses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The last day to apply for up to $500 in reimbursement is Wednesday.

The Georgia Department of Education is still reviewing applications, but is on track to approve only about $1 million in spending.

To qualify, a student must have had an individualized education plan active with a public school at some point between March of 2020 and now.

The money can be used to pay for computers, private tutoring, therapy, or other expenses supporting special education needs.