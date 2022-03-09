Watch
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Civil rights leader Andrew Young, turning 90, keeps up fight

Young celebrated over four days starting Wednesday
Andrew Young
Carolyn Kaster/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young speaks at the Let Freedom Ring ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. As he approaches 90, civil rights icon Young is turning to his late friend and colleague, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., for inspiration. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Andrew Young
Posted at 5:24 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 17:24:34-05

ATLANTA (AP) — Civil rights icon Andrew Young will celebrate his 90th birthday with a string of events that continue his long fight for equity and inclusion.

Over four days starting Wednesday, the former congressman, United Nations ambassador and Atlanta mayor will deliver a sermon about harmony, attend a walk aimed at fostering unity and host a gala to raise funds for economic development and food security. The theme for the events is “peace and reconciliation.”

Organizers say they want Young's life to inspire future generations.

Young worked closely with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and was with King when he was assassinated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming