City of Thomasville announces city services schedule for week of Christmas

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The city of Thomasville announced its schedule for city services for the upcoming Christmas holiday.

The city’s administrative offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27 in observance of the Christmas holidays.

Christmas eve is Friday, Dec. 24, while Christmas day is Saturday, Dec. 25.

The utilities response center is scheduled to work its normal 24-hour schedule.

The city’s residential refuse collection will remain on their normal schedule Friday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 27. Customers are encouraged to place containers curbside by 7 a.m. to avoid a lapse in service.

Thomas County residential customers will remain on their normal schedule Friday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 27. Customers are encouraged to place containers curbside by 7 a.m. to avoid a lapse in service.

Friday commercial customers will remain on their normal schedule Friday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 27. Customers are encouraged to place containers curbside by 7 a.m. to avoid a lapse in service.

The Landfill will be closed Saturday, Dec. 25. Normal hours of operation will resume Monday, Dec. 27.

The Country Oaks Golf Course will be open for normal operating hours on Friday, Dec. 24. Tee times are required. Schedule tee times online at CountryOaksGolfCourse.org or by calling 229-225-4333. The course will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 25.

The Municipal Airport will be closed Saturday, Dec. 25 unless a guest has made a previous reservation.