Brian Kemp to be sworn in as governor of Georgia for final term in ceremony

ATLANTA (WTXL) — Brian Kemp will be sworn in as governor of Georgia Thursday. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Georgia State University Convocation Center.

Kemp, a Republican, is set to serve a second and final four-year term as governor.

The other constitutional officers to be sworn in are lieutenant governor elect Burt Jones, secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, attorney general Chris Carr, state school superintendent Richard Woods, commissioner of agriculture elect Tyler Harper, commissioner of insurance John King and commissioner of labor elect Bruce Thompson.

All candidates set to be sworn in are Republicans who won their respective positions during the general election in November.

Kemp defeated Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in the general election for governor Nov. 8, 2022.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State Elections website, Kemp earned 53.41% (2,111,572 votes) of the votes. Abrams tallied 45.88% (1,813,673 votes) of the votes.

Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel earned 0.71% (28,163 votes) of the total vote. A total of 3,953,408 registered voters in Georgia casts ballots in the governor's race.

Kemp defeated Abrams in the 2018 general election for governor by a 50% to 48% margin as more than 50,000 votes was the difference for Kemp in 2018.