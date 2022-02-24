Watch
Brian Kemp plan advances for Georgia income tax rebates

Posted at 1:34 PM, Feb 24, 2022
Posted at 1:34 PM, Feb 24, 2022

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp’s plan to pay $1.6 billion worth of state income tax refunds is advancing.

The House Ways and Means Committee voted unanimously to pass House Bill 1302 on Thursday, sending it to the full House for more debate.

Lawmakers are looking to help the Republican governor give some of Georgia’s historic surplus back to taxpayers as both Kemp and legislators seek reelection.

The measure promises a $250 rebate for single filers, $375 for single adults who head a household with dependents and $500 for married couples filing jointly.

The money would only be paid to people who filed tax returns for both the 2020 and 2021 tax years. 

