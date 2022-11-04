Blue Alert issued in Georgia for man who allegedly injured law enforcement official

(WTXL) — Law enforcement officials in Georgia have issued a Blue Alert for a man alleged to have injured a law enforcement official.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, a blue alert has been issued for Brenston Bernard Thomas, a 32-year-old Black male for the injury of a detective at the 4000 block of Haddon Place in McDonough, Georgia Friday around noon.

The Blue Alert notes Thomas might be in the Alanta area or in Fulton County.

Thomas is listed at 5-foot-11 in height, 175 pounds, with a “New Orleans Saints” neck tattoo and last seen wearing gray sweatpants, dark colored sweatshirt.

Law enforcement officials believe Thomas may be traveling in a 2020 dark gray Toyota Camry with License plate number CKD8148.

Anyone with information on Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office by calling 770-288-7148 or call 911.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a Blue Alert is an emergency alert issued by local law enforcement agencies to expedite the apprehension of violent individuals who kills or seriously injure law enforcement personnel and/or to assist in the location of missing law enforcement officers.