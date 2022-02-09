Watch
Bill banning 'divisive concepts' on race advances in Georgia

Elizabeth Ruiz
Posted at 3:22 PM, Feb 09, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — Conservative efforts to regulate what Georgia schools can teach about race are advancing in the General Assembly. That comes as the public has gotten its first chance to comment on the proposed ban on teaching so-called divisive concepts.

A House Education subcommittee sent a revised version of House Bill 1084 ahead to the full committee on a split voice vote, where it awaits further action.

Republican Rep. Will Wade of Dawsonville says the measure is needed to stop people from fomenting racial division.

Opponents say the measure would frighten teachers away from an honest classroom discussion of race in history and the present times.

