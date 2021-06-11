Watch
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Bernice King: Racial justice activism must focus on strategy

items.[0].image.alt
Brynn Anderson/AP
Bernice King, daughter of slain civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., speaks during a voting rights rally at Liberty Plaza near the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Bernice King: Racial justice activism must focus on strategy
Posted at 10:31 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 22:31:28-04

ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s youngest daughter says she’s afraid American society is unraveling.

Dr. Bernice King told a Christian radio network on Thursday that she doesn't “know what’s going to happen ultimately to democracy.” But she said she's one of many bridge builders who ”are determined to ensure that we do not lose our humanity.”

Bernice King joined former U.N. Ambassador and Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young and several other panelists in a webinar hosted by the Alliance for Christian Media about the legacy of Dr. C.T. Vivian. A civil rights strategist, Vivian died last July at the age of 95.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project