Bernice King: Racial justice activism must focus on strategy

ATLANTA (AP) — The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s youngest daughter says she’s afraid American society is unraveling.

Dr. Bernice King told a Christian radio network on Thursday that she doesn't “know what’s going to happen ultimately to democracy.” But she said she's one of many bridge builders who ”are determined to ensure that we do not lose our humanity.”

Bernice King joined former U.N. Ambassador and Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young and several other panelists in a webinar hosted by the Alliance for Christian Media about the legacy of Dr. C.T. Vivian. A civil rights strategist, Vivian died last July at the age of 95.