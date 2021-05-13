Bainbridge first responders on scene of 'explosion' on Hwy 84 West, road blocked

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — Bainbridge first responders are on the scene of an accident involving an explosion on Highway 84 West near Mike Floyd Paving, with authorities saying the road is blocked.

Bainbridge Public Safety posted to their Facebook account at 8:30 p.m. with the alert warning drivers to avoid the area.

BREAKING: Wednesday, May 12th, 8pm - First Responders are on the scene of a terrible accident involving an explosion on Highway 84 West near Mike Floyd Paving. Roadway is BLOCKED! Please avoid the area! Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Georgia 511 says the crash involves two trucks and is expected to clear by tonight at 11:30 p.m.

