Authorities: Alabama man arrested in ritual animal slaying

ROME, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama man is free on bond after his arrest for alleged involvement in the killing of a farm animal during what authorities described as a ritual animal sacrifice during training in Georgia for a white supremacist group.

The Rome News-Tribune reports 27-year-old Brandon Gregory Ashley, of Hayden, Alabama, was extradited Thursday to Rome, Georgia, from Alabama. He was later released on a $10,000 bond.

Ashley and several others face animal cruelty charges, accused by prosecutors of shooting to death a stolen farm animal. It was not immediately clear whether any of them had a lawyer who could comment on the charges.