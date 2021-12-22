Atlanta reinstates indoor mask mandate as omicron spreads

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has reinstated a mask requirement inside stores and other businesses in the city due to rising COVID-19 infections and the emergence of the extraordinarily contagious omicron variant.

Bottoms on Tuesday also said there have been high rates of transmission in Fulton and DeKalb counties.

People who fail to wear a mask indoors could face a fine of $50 for a second offense. Bottoms had lifted the previous mask mandate last month.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen almost 50% in Georgia in the last month, and the number of infections detected continues to accelerate.