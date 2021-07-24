Watch
As Herschel Walker eyes Senate run, a turbulent past emerges

Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - In this May 29, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka Trump, right, watch as former football player Herschel Walker, center, throws football's during White House Sports and Fitness Day on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. The U.S. Senate nomination in a premier battleground like Georgia should be a plum political prize, but a year before Republican voters choose a nominee for the 2022 midterms, they have no clear options. The wildcard is whether football hero Herschel Walker runs and brings the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker appears to have a coveted political profile for a potential Senate candidate in Georgia.

He was a football hero at the University of Georgia before his long NFL career. He’s a business owner whose chicken products are distributed across the U.S. And he’s a Black conservative with backing from former President Donald Trump. But an Associated Press review of hundreds of pages of public records tied to Walker’s business ventures and his divorce, including many not previously reported, sheds new light on a turbulent personal history.

The documents detail accusations that Walker threatened his ex-wife’s life, exaggerated his financial success and alarmed business associates with unpredictable behavior.

