Watch
NewsGeorgia News

Actions

Arbery not seen stealing, cop told hate crime defendants

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
The three men accused of murder in connection with the death of Ahmaud Arbery: Greg McMichael (left), Travis McMichael (center) and William "Roddie" Bryan (right)
Arbery Trial suspects
Posted at 11:39 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 23:39:02-05

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A police officer testifying at the hate crimes trial of three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery says he told two of the defendants just days before the shooting that there was evidence the young Black man had done anything worse than trespassing.

Glynn County officer Robert Rash said in court Thursday Arbery had repeatedly entered a home under construction but didn't take anything.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and chased Arbery in a pickup truck two years ago.

Neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan joined the pursuit and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

All three pleaded not guilty to hate crimes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming