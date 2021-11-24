Watch
Arbery family attorney slams defense's toenails comment

Octavio Jones/AP
Defense attorney Laura Hogue speaks during the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael, charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 5:25 PM, Nov 24, 2021
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A lawyer for the father of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man fatally shot after he was pursued by three white men in Georgia, slammed comments made by a defense attorney who spoke of the dead man’s “dirty toenails.”

Ben Crump spoke Wednesday after a jury found the three men guilty of murder. Crump represents Marcus Arbery Sr., who cheered in reaction to the first guilty verdict. Crump said Marcus Arbery could not contain his feelings, especially after the “dirty toenails” comment.

During closing arguments, defense attorney Laura Hogue described Arbery as coming to the neighborhood in "his khaki shorts with no socks to cover his long, dirty toenails."

