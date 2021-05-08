Amazon plans $260M Georgia fulfillment center, hiring 1,000

POOLER, Ga. (AP) — Amazon says it will open a $260 million fulfillment center in Savannah, where the online retailer plans to hire 1,000 full-time workers.

The company said Friday the new facility will cover 640,000 square feet. Early construction has already begun and the fulfillment center is expected to open next year.

Amazon spokesperson Ashley Lansdale says wages for full-time employees will start at $15 an hour. Amazon already employs more than 21,000 workers across Georgia.

The Amazon parcel is being carved out from a former megasite originally aimed at attracting one large industry. Amazon will get $3 million to build roads from the state and could be eligible for $17.5 million in job tax credits over five years.