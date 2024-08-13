Adel native promoted to Captain in the U.S. Army; see how he's serving the nation

An Adel, Ga. native has been promoted to Captain in the U.S. Army.

Jeffrey Campbell Jr. took the oath which reaffirms his responsibilities as Captain during his promotion ceremony, which took place Aug. 5.

ARMY NEWS RELEASE:

Jeffrey Campbell Jr. has passed off the set of single silver bars he once wore on each shoulder of his dress uniform. They’ve been given to his successor.

Two silver bars interconnected to form what resembles the letter H, also known as railroad tracks, are pinned on Campbell now.

Campbell, who served as the aide-de-camp for Brig. Gen. Ronnie Anderson Jr., the commander of the Joint Munitions Command, for 14 months, has been promoted from First Lieutenant to Captain.

“Growing up in Adel, Georgia, I never considered military service a career choice. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity the Army has given me to succeed in leadership and life,” Campbell said. “If someone had approached me when I was a 17-year-old private in the Army Reserve and told me I would be an active-duty Captain in the Army, I would have thought they were crazy.

“Being promoted by a general officer in front of my dad, sister, wife, and daughter was a highlight moment for me and my family,” Campbell added.

Anderson praised Campbell for his efforts.

“Jeff doesn’t take his responsibilities as a Soldier lightly,” Anderson said. “As a Lieutenant, Jeff mastered extending influence beyond the chain of command which is one of the most important principles of a commissioned officer. Jeff has not fallen short on any Army challenge.

“Jeff wanted to be an aide so that he could be a better leader. It wasn’t about the exposure for him,” Anderson added. “He wanted to know his shoulders were broad enough to take on the hardest missions throughout the rest of his career, and he has proven himself time-and-time again. Jeff gets things done and no matter what the challenge is he will not be deterred. He is determined to make a difference. Jeff is an incredible leader.”

Campbell enlisted in the Army in 2015, and he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant from the Army ROTC program at Fort Valley State University, Fort Valley, Georgia. Campbell, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Supply Chain Logistics from Fort Valley State, is currently in school at Fort Gregg-Adams in Virginia for the Captain Career Course.