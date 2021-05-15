3 indicted in 2019 Georgia party shooting that killed teen

ADEL, Ga. (AP) — Three Valdosta men have been indicted for murder in a deadly shooting at a 2019 south Georgia prom party that left hundreds fleeing gunshots.

Local news outlets report 28-year-old Dashay Antwan March, 23-year-old Ra-Shay Marquez March and 23-year-old Taurian Javon Wertz have been indicted in the death of Emanuel Whitehead.

The three face a combined 16 charges including felony murder, gang charges, possession of a firearm during a felony and aggravated assault.

The shooting happened at a party in Adel. Whitehead was an 18-year-old Tifton resident. He was found shot at a convenience store several blocks away by police. Another man was seriously wounded while a juvenile was grazed.