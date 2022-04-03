1 man dead after shooting at Hahira Inn, suspect at large

HAHIRA, Ga. (WTXL) — One man was killed in a shooting at the Hahira Inn on Highway 122 off of I-75 Saturday night, police said in a release.

Around 9:10 p.m. Saturday, Lowndes County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a 911 call of shots fired in a hotel guest room. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations was called in to assist and once police arrived, they found a dead man.

GBI agents and crime scene specialists also arrived to begin investigations and processing the scene.

After interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence from the scene, police issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Davisha Latrice Johnson on charges of felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police said that Johnson was known to the victim and lived at an Emily Lane address in Hahira. Johnson is currently wanted on the outstanding warrants, and they are known to visit the Valdosta area and possibly locations in Quitman.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Davisha Johnson is asked to call 911, or the GBI Thomasville Field Office at 229-225-4090 or Hahira Police at 229- 794-2440