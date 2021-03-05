Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Georgia moving to repeal citizen's arrest after Arbery death

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Amy/AP
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, right, bumps fists with Democratic state Rep. Carl Gilliard of Garden City on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at the state Capitol in Atlanta. The Republican Kemp announced a plan to abolish Georgia's citizen's arrest law, partly blamed in the 2020 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery near Brunswick, Ga.
Georgia moving to repeal citizen's arrest after Arbery death
Posted at 8:44 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 20:44:53-05

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has moved closer to possible repeal of an 1863 law that lets private citizens make an arrest, more than a year after the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery was a Black man chased down by white men who said they suspected he had committed a crime.

Prosecutors said Arbery was merely out jogging when he was shot.

The House bill won unanimous backing from the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday and could soon advance to a House floor vote.

It would remove from Georgia law the broad powers granted to ordinary citizens to make arrests. Three men have been charged with murder in Arbery's death. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project