GBI investigates murder of Bainbridge woman

A woman's death is now being investigated as a homicide. On February 12, work crews in the area found the body of 35-year-old Kierra Burney on Pondtown Road. The GBI says she primarily lived in Bainbridge but lived off and on in Colquitt. The GBI has now received preliminary results from the autopsy.

A reward is being offered of up to $1,000 from the Decatur County Citizens Against Crime Fund to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for Burney's murder. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the GBI or Decatur County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips can be submitted online: https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.