TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University announced the Alumni Association's 70th Annual Kickoff Luncheon is canceled.

The annual luncheon, which was also canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, was scheduled to take place on August 20, 2021.

The Alumni Association released the following statement:

"Out of an abundance of caution for player and guest safety, and to ensure that we can have a full Doak Campbell Stadium on September 5, we regret to inform you that the 2021 Kickoff Luncheon is canceled. While this was not an easy decision to make, we feel it is in the best interest of player safety.

We look forward to engaging with you this fall."

For more information, click here